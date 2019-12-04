Doggone: On way to a dog show, Ohio couple has $60,000 worth of goods stolen in Davenport

Staci Benno and her husband spent the days after Thanksgiving traveling from their home in Alliance, Ohio to Gentry, Missouri.

An overnight stop in Davenport on Saturday cost Benno jewelry and clothes worth at least $60,000 after their truck — and a number of other vehicles — were broken into while the couple spent the night at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

"We were traveling to the German Short-Hair Pointer Association's national competition for the top 12 short-hair pointers in the country," Benno explained Wednesday while she traveled back from the event.

"There are very formal dinners and events along with the competition — that's why I had such expensive things with me. It's fun to get dressed up," she said.

The couple hit Davenport after 8 p.m. Saturday and decided to have dinner at the Thunder Bay Grille. Then they retired to their room.

"You know, just assume your stuff is locked up — and that everything is monitored. I just thought everything was safe. I didn't grab anything but my toothbrush."

Sunday morning, Benno went to the couple's truck and saw her suitcase was not on the back seat.