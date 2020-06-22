Dollar General Store robbery under investigation by Davenport police

Davenport police are investigating a Sunday night robbery at the Dollar General store at 2170 E. Kimberly Road.
The robbery occurred at 7:35 p.m.
Police say a male subject entered the business, approached the cashier demanding money, and implied being armed with weapon (no weapon was displayed).
The suspect grabbed money from the cash register and fled.
The subject was described as an adult male, face covered with a surgical style mask, last seen wearing blue baggy pants and gray hooded sweatshirt.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
