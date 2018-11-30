A domestic situation Friday morning in Moline resulted in charges against one person and caused several schools to be placed on lockdown for a brief period.
Moline police were called at 8:27 a.m. to the 1900 block of 12th Street in reference to a man with a handgun threatening the mother of his child while they were in a vehicle, according to a news release from the police department.
Witnesses told police that two males got out of the vehicle near 12th Street and 19th Avenue and ran southbound with the handgun.
Because of the proximity of the incident to nearby schools, Moline School District and Seton Catholic School were immediately placed on lockdown.
At 8:30 a.m. police located Freddie M. Bass, 19, of Cordova, Ill., in the 2000 block of 12th Street and took him into custody without incident.
A handgun was recovered from area where Bass was taken into custody.
Bass was taken to Rock Island County Jail on the charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Police also located the other male near 13th Street and 18th Avenue, but it was determined he was not involved and was released without charges.
At 8:51 a.m., Moline police notified Moline School District and Seton Catholic School that the area was secured and the lockdowns could be lifted.
There was no direct threat to any neighboring schools and the schools were locked down out of an abundance of caution while the domestic situation could be resolved.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.