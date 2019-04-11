A domestic incident Thursday prompted the lockdown of three Clinton schools, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said.
At 10:27 a.m., Clinton police were called to the 900 block of Lawndale Drive. The initial report stated that a person had been shot, Gyrion said in a news release.
Officers notified Clinton Community College, Clinton High School and Bluff Elementary School to lockdown pending the initial investigation.
The schools were only locked down based on their close proximity to Lawndale Drive.
The investigation later revealed that a person suffered a minor knife wound in a domestic incident and was treated and released from Mercy One in Clinton.
Officers found no evidence of a gunshot. Police notified the Clinton School District and the community college that the scene was safe and the lockdown was lifted, Gyrion said in the release.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.
“The offender has been identified as is a juvenile,” Gyrion said in the release. “There is no danger to the public.”