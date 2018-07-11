Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash-only for a Donahue man accused of hitting a man with a two-by-four and a breaker bar Tuesday.
Brian Joseph Weaver, 29, last known address in the 27000 block of 94th Avenue, was booked into the Scott County Jail just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 20.
A Scott County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the Country Estates Mobile Home Park in the 30000 block of Scott Park Road and found a man with a gash on the back of his head and blood running down his body.
The man said that Weaver hit him on the back with a two-by-four and also hit him multiple time with a breaker bar, according to an arrest affidavit filed Wednesday.
The man said he tried to block the hits with his forearms, which resulted in contusions to his left arm, according to the affidavit.
As the deputy spoke with Weaver, he noticed a breaker bar covered in blood on a flat-bed trailer.
Weaver told the deputy that he did grab a breaker bar but denied using any piece of wood, according to the affidavit.
After further investigation, Weaver then went to a red shed in the back of a lot and the deputy saw a two-by-four that had blood on it tucked in the southeast corner of the shed, according to the affidavit.
At the time of his arrest, Weaver was free on bond in a driving while barred case. He has a pretrial conference July 18 in that case.