Donation helps Rock Island County deputies save lives

First was the chest seal, used for covering a wound in the upper torso.

Then there was the tourniquet, a well-known tool for stopping severe bleeding.

Finally, the lieutenant showed the pressure bandage.

Its purpose, like that of the tourniquet, is to stop bleeding, but it is designed for areas like the neck, where a tourniquet should not be applied, he said.

The kits aren’t just for shootings or other violent crimes, he and Moseley said. They can also be used for vehicle crashes and other situations where a severe injury has occurred.

Deputies are encouraged to add other items to the kits: shears for cutting away clothes to get to an injury and different kinds of bandages for injuries that may not need the chest seal or pressure bandage, they said.

DeSmyter, a self-proclaimed “gear guy” said he had one of the kits already that has several tourniquets he carries, including one designed specifically for use on injured children.

The IFAK DeSmyter and Moseley showed Wednesday were one of nearly 70 supplied to the sheriff’s office as a donation from Greenbriar Motors in Moline.