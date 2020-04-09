Donation helps Rock Island County deputies save lives

The bag, about the size of a small melon, is not big, but its impact in the worst situations could be.
It is one of dozens the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office recently received as a donation and is called an individual first-aid kit or IFAK, according to the sheriff’s office. The kit is designed for use on someone suffering a gunshot wound or other severe injury.
“This is allowing us to save lives,” Lt. Matthew DeSmyter, a member of the county’s emergency services team, said.
Those lives can be those of the officers carrying the kits or someone they encounter on a call, he said.
Often, law enforcement are the first to a scene, and ambulance crews could still be minutes away if there is someone injured, he and Sgt. Adam Moseley, another member of the team, said. In actively dangerous situations, fire department paramedics and other ambulance crews are kept away until the danger is over.
The short list of tools in the IFAK allow officers and deputies to provide immediate first aid that will keep the wounded person alive until the paramedics can reach them, they said.
DeSmyter opened the bag, and those tools were neatly packed and strapped down inside the bag’s halves. He explained them.
First was the chest seal, used for covering a wound in the upper torso.
Then there was the tourniquet, a well-known tool for stopping severe bleeding.
Finally, the lieutenant showed the pressure bandage.
Its purpose, like that of the tourniquet, is to stop bleeding, but it is designed for areas like the neck, where a tourniquet should not be applied, he said.
The kits aren’t just for shootings or other violent crimes, he and Moseley said. They can also be used for vehicle crashes and other situations where a severe injury has occurred.
Deputies are encouraged to add other items to the kits: shears for cutting away clothes to get to an injury and different kinds of bandages for injuries that may not need the chest seal or pressure bandage, they said.
DeSmyter, a self-proclaimed “gear guy” said he had one of the kits already that has several tourniquets he carries, including one designed specifically for use on injured children.
The IFAK DeSmyter and Moseley showed Wednesday were one of nearly 70 supplied to the sheriff’s office as a donation from Greenbriar Motors in Moline.
Jeff Williams, one of the owners of Greenbriar, said the donation was the result of a conversation with his son, who works for the sheriff's office.
"He was telling me they didn't have first responder kits," Williams said.
Williams worked with the sheriff's office, which researched and selected the type of IFAK to suit its deputies needs.
Before the donation, deputies were equipped with a tourniquet, and a few got the individual kits on their own, but IFAKs were not standard issue, DeSmyter said.
“Every sheriff’s deputy now has one,” DeSmyter said.
