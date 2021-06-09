'Don't stop living': Brother of cyclist killed in Davenport recalls his zest for life

"They all wanted to beat him because of his speed and how many miles he would rack up," Adam said.

Alex also had an impact in the lives of customers at Aquatic Environments.

"We've had a huge outpouring of customers that just cannot believe that he's gone," Adam said. "Our Facebook's blown up like crazy. We put a GoFundMe thing out there for his family, and that's gone very well."

Adam said before the official GoFundMe was up, several scam fundraisers claimed to be raising money for his family.

"We're always going to have somebody intrude on somebody else's loss," Adam said.

Adam was picking up his son from school last Thursday when his mom called about the crash. After getting his son home, he called the store to ask what had happened.

"They told me Alex got hit by a car at the intersection, right in front of the store, and he did not make it. They're not bringing an ambulance. I was told not to come to work, that he was gone. But I still had to come and see," Adam said.