DPD investigating possible shots fired incident early Tuesday

Davenport police continue to investigate a possible early Tuesday shots fired incident.

According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, Davenport police recovered fired cartridge cases in the area of Clay Street by Lookout Park following a police pursuit at about 12:59 a.m. Tuesday.

That possible shots fired scene was located after officers canvassed the area following a police pursuit.

Davenport officers were on patrol in the area of 1200 Washington St. and heard possible gun shots. Police dispatch relayed to officers that the possible gun shots were related to two vehicles, one chasing the other with shots being reportedly fired from at least one vehicle, Davenport police said in its news release.

A police pursuit began in the area of Locust and Washington streets as officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. That car refused to stop and a short pursuit continued to the area of Redwood Avenue and Indian Road where the driver abandoned the vehicle, allowing it to crash into a utility pole, and ran on foot.

Officers lost the driver who ran on foot, but later discovered the fired cartridge cases near Lookout Park.

Davenport police detectives continue to investigate the matter and ask that anyone with information on the matter call them at (563) 326-6125. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app or persons can submit information online at qccrimestoppers.com .

