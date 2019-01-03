ROCK ISLAND — A man arrested after leaving the scene of an accident Tuesday, Jan. 1, has been identified as Michael Chaney, 28, according to the Rock Island Police Department arrest report.
According to the report, Chaney has been charged with aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The report said Chaney was arrested before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The head-on crash took place at about 4:15 p.m. at 7th Avenue and 30th Street.
According to Rock Island Police Sgt. Adam Bradley, a Chevrolet SUV traveling eastbound ran a red light at that intersection and struck a Jeep that was traveling northbound around 4:15 p.m.
There were injuries, he said, but no fatalities.