Driver charged with leaving scene of fatal Davenport hit-and-run

The driver involved in the January hit-and-run that killed a Davenport woman was charged Wednesday.

Davenport police officers charged Brianna Bailey of Park View, Iowa, with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The incident was discovered at 2:32 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020 when a Davenport police officer on patrol found an injured person lying in the roadway in the 5800 block of North Brady Street.

The woman was later identified as Abigal Lee-Price. She died at University of Iowa Hospitals from injuries sustained in the accident.

Davenport investigators said Bailey fled the scene after striking Lee-Price, without stopping to render aid or report the crash to law enforcement. Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.