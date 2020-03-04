You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver charged with leaving scene of fatal Davenport hit-and-run
topical alert top story

Driver charged with leaving scene of fatal Davenport hit-and-run

{{featured_button_text}}
siren 2

The driver involved in the January hit-and-run that killed a Davenport woman was charged Wednesday.

Davenport police officers charged Brianna Bailey of Park View, Iowa, with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony.

The incident was discovered at 2:32 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020 when a Davenport police officer on patrol found an injured person lying in the roadway in the 5800 block of North Brady Street.

The woman was later identified as Abigal Lee-Price. She died at University of Iowa Hospitals from injuries sustained in the accident.

Davenport investigators said Bailey fled the scene after striking Lee-Price, without stopping to render aid or report the crash to law enforcement. Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash.

0
1
0
1
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News