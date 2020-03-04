Driver charged with leaving scene of fatal Davenport hit-and-run

The driver involved in the January hit-and-run that killed a Davenport woman was charged Wednesday.
Davenport police officers charged Brianna Bailey of Park View, Iowa, with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony.
The incident was discovered at 2:32 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020 when a Davenport police officer on patrol found an injured person lying in the roadway in the 5800 block of North Brady Street.
The woman was later identified as Abigal Lee-Price. She died at University of Iowa Hospitals from injuries sustained in the accident.
Davenport investigators said Bailey fled the scene after striking Lee-Price, without stopping to render aid or report the crash to law enforcement. Investigators from the Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash.