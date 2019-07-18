An eastbound semitrailer rolled over Wednesday on Interstate 280, causing a chain-reaction crash with two other vehicles that sent two people to the hospital.
The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. when the semi's driver lost control near Milan, according to the Illinois State Police. The semi left the roadway, crossed the median into the westbound lanes, hit a guardrail, turned on its side, then came to rest in the right-hand ditch of the westbound lanes.
The other two vehicles, an SUV and another semitrailer, were westbound when the first vehicle entered their path of travel, the state police said. The SUV's driver attempted to avoid the first semitrailer, but struck the second while doing so.
The two latter vehicles came to rest blocking westbound I-280, the state police said.
The two people in the SUV were sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, the state police said. Their condition was not provided.
The driver of the first semi, identified as Gail L. Hatcher, 62, of Logan, Iowa, has been cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and possession of alcohol in a commercial motor vehicle.
The release did not state whether the alcohol allegedly recovered is believed to have played a role in the crash. It was also unknown as of Thursday afternoon why his semitrailer went out of control.