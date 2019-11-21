Driver faces multiple charges after early-morning car chase

One person is in custody after leading police on a two-city chase Thursday morning.
The incident began at 2:25 a.m., Thursday, with a theft complaint at the Isle of Capri Casino in Bettendorf.
Arriving police officers found a vehicle with a passenger matching the description provided by security personnel.
The officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 white Dodge Caliber driven by Jonathan Swearingen, 24, of Aledo, Ill. When Swearingen stopped, the passenger exited the vehicle and began to walk away, according to a news release from the Bettendorf Police Department.
When the initial officer contacted the passenger, Swearingen drove away, police said. The passenger was released later with no charges.
Additional officers then attempted to stop the vehicle.
As a second police officer exited his squad car, police say Swearingen accelerated and struck that officer with his vehicle. The officer was evaluated and treated for possible minor injuries.
The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed westbound into Davenport. Swearingen lost control of the vehicle and crashed near River Drive and Oneida Avenue in Davenport.
Swearingen then attempted to flee the scene, but the vehicle was disabled by a pursuing officer, according to the news release.
Swearingen was taken into custody. Inside the vehicle was a 31-year-old female from Milan, Ill. and her 5-year-old daughter.
Swearingen was charged with assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon (felony), eluding (felony), child endangerment (misdemeanor), reckless driving (misdemeanor), violating one-way street (misdemeanor) and an interstate warrant.
The female passenger was not charged.
The Davenport Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted in apprehending Swearingen.
