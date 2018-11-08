Try 1 month for 99¢
Davenport Police Cpl. Brian Heick takes down the vehicle identification number of this Pontiac G6, the driver of which led police on a chase late Wednesday. Police were able to bring the vehicle to a halt at the eastside intersection of West 17th and Division streets. Police said that four people from the vehicle fled, but all were quickly captured. No one was injured. No other information is available at this time.

A juvenile faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in Davenport.

At 11:30 p.m. Davenport police officers were patrolling in the area of 1900 W. 2nd St.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at which time the suspect vehicle struck a squad and fled the scene. A pursuit began and ended when the suspect vehicle hit a stop sign and became inoperable in the 1700 block of Division Street, according to a news release from the police department.

The juvenile occupants then fled the scene on foot and were apprehended.

The driver was charged with assault with a weapon, eluding, and interference in addition to other traffic charges, and was turned over to the Juvenile Detention.

