A juvenile faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in Davenport.
At 11:30 p.m. Davenport police officers were patrolling in the area of 1900 W. 2nd St.
Officers initiated a traffic stop at which time the suspect vehicle struck a squad and fled the scene. A pursuit began and ended when the suspect vehicle hit a stop sign and became inoperable in the 1700 block of Division Street, according to a news release from the police department.
The juvenile occupants then fled the scene on foot and were apprehended.
The driver was charged with assault with a weapon, eluding, and interference in addition to other traffic charges, and was turned over to the Juvenile Detention.