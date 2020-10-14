Driver flees scene after striking pedestrian in Moline

Moline police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian on John Deere Road Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 10:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.

Police were called to a pedestrian vs. motor vehicle hit-and-run crash with injuries in the 700 block of eastbound John Deere Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found a 47-year-old male victim on scene with numerous injuries.

Moline Fire transported the victim to Unity Point in Rock Island. The victim’s injuries are considered serious, but not life threatening.

The victim was walking east on John Deere Road when he was struck from behind by a white four-door vehicle. (see pictured vehicle).

The victim described the suspect vehicle driver as a female. The suspect driver reportedly stopped her vehicle and exited for a short period of time after striking the victim, before fleeing the scene eastbound on John Deere Road.

Anyone with information concerning this hit-and-run with injuries is asked to contact the Moline Police Departments Traffic Investigations at 309-524-2210 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500/mobile app P3 Tips.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1