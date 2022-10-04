Driver gets 14 years in fatal Moline crash

The Grand Mound man who was driving drunk in a stolen vehicle during a fatal crash in Moline is headed for prison on a 14-year sentence.

Armand Cannon, 27, was convicted by a jury in May of aggravated driving under the influence, causing the death of Tammy Loos, 51, of Milan, according to Rock Island County court records. Loos was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island, following the crash on March 27, 2019.

Cannon was sentenced Monday.

He was driving a stolen van, which collided with a Ford Escape on John Deere Road and 16th Street. Loos was a passenger in the Ford.

The van was reported stolen on March 24 out of Cedar County, Iowa, police said, and a pistol, two rifles and two BB guns were recovered from the vehicle. All three alleged occupants, including Cannon, were arrested at the scene or nearby.

Cannon also was found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, resulting this week in additional 3-year and 2-year sentences, which are to be served concurrently.

Police say Cannon disregarded a traffic signal, causing the collision that killed Loos and badly injured another occupant of the vehicle, who was identified in the record as Matthew Burroughs.

The other two people charged because of the crash were: Alex Garrels, 28, of Walcott; and Amy Taylor, 30, of Davenport.

Garrels was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. Taylor was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Garrels pleaded guilty in October 2019 to both charges, according to court records.

He was given a 10-year sentence, though he qualified for day-for-day credit and credit for time served, which means he will serve about half of that sentence.

Garrels was incarcerated at the Sheridan Correctional Center, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He could be eligible for parole in August 2023 and could be discharged from his sentence in 2025.

Taylor pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle in July 2019 and was sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison, though she also qualified for day-for-day and time-served credits.

She was incarcerated at the Logan Correctional Center, according to the corrections department. She could be put on parole in September 2024 and her projected release date is in 2026.

Cannon is to be subject to mandatory supervised release for one year following his discharge from prison. He has been held in the Rock Island County Jail since his arrest.