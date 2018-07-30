Shelly Markin was sentenced on Monday to nine years in prison in relation to the 2017 car crash that killed one woman and injured another person.
The crash occurred July 1 at 525 E. 10th Ave., Milan, according to authorities. The woman killed was Terrida Atwater, 43, of Davenport. Both she and the other victim were passengers in Markin’s vehicle, which is believed to have crossed the the center line and hit a pickup. Atwater was pronounced dead at the scene; the other victim was hospitalized with a lacerated spleen. Markin was accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .138.
Markin, 26, of Davenport, was initially charged with six counts of aggravated DUI, according to court records. In June, she pleaded guilty to two of those counts as part of a deal with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.
The sentence was handed down by Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich.