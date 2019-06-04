The Illinois State Police released the identify of a driver accused of traveling the wrong way Saturday on Interstate 74, leading to a crash with a tractor-trailer.
Tyler N. Vanalsburg, 24, Bettendorf, has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on the interstate, according to a state police news release.
The collision happened around 8:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74, near mile marker 20, the release states. A white Chevrolet pickup, westbound in the eastbound lanes, collided with the semi, which was traveling in the correct direction. The semi then came to rest in the median and caught fire.
The state police identified Vanalsburg as the pickup's driver. Both he and the semi's driver suffered minor injuries and were sent to the hospital. The name of the tractor-trailer's driver has not been released.
The collision and fire led to a two-hour closure of the eastbound lanes while the crash site was cleaned up, the release states. The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the Orion Community Fire Protection District, Genesis Ambulance and Sharpe Towing also took part in dealing with the crash.
Further details about Vanalsburg's alleged illegal actions and court information for him were not immediately available Monday.