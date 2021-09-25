Driver injured in Davenport crash

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix suffered what Davenport Police said are non-life-threatening injuries when her vehicle slammed into a van and a parked SUV on Saturday.
The crash occurred at 6:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Gaines Street.
Police said the Grand Prix was southbound on Gaines Street and traveling at a high rate of speed as it went down the hill. Skid marks could be seen trailing from the back end of the crashed Grand Prix back up the hill.
The Grand Prix struck a Chevrolet Cobra Van in the rear, lifting the rear of the van up, which then came to rest on the back of the Grand Prix. The front of the Grand Prix then struck parked Chevrolet Tahoe, which rolled forward and struck the back of a parked Toyota Highlander.
The driver of the Grand Prix was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.
Davenport Police continue to investigate the crash.