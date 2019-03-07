One man is dead after the pickup he was driving slammed into the rear of a semi-tractor trailer Thursday just west of the Low Moor overpass, Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said.
The crash occurred at 4:17 p.m. in the 3700 block of U.S. 30.
Lincoln said the white pickup struck the semi-tractor trailer as it was turning into a farm driveway.
The driver was the only occupant of the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s name will be released once family members are notified.
The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.