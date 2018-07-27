Authorities are searching for a man who ran from police Thursday in DeWitt.
Here are the details:
• About 1:30 p.m., Thursday, a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy clocked a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on U.S. 30 near 330th Avenue, east of DeWitt.
• A trooper from the Iowa State Patrol was in the area and attempted to stop the speeding vehicle. The driver of the speeding car attempted to elude the state trooper and drove into southwest DeWitt.
• The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot to the east to Westbrook Park.
• DeWitt Police Department officers and deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Westbrook Park and assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a search for the fleeing driver.
A K-9 from the sheriff’s office, a drone from the Clinton Police Department, and a bicycle unit from the DeWitt Police Department were used in the search for the driver.
The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male of average height wearing a tank top and shorts.
People using the trails in the park reported seeing a white male matching the description of the suspect on the trail system.
The owner of the vehicle had reported his car as stolen to the Clinton Police Department.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (563)242-9211.