 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Driver of vehicle that fled after striking Rock Island boy identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Chevrolet involved in Rock Island hit and run in June

Chevrolet involved in Rock Island hit and run in June

 Thomas Geyer

Rock Island Police said Friday that the driver of a car that struck a 6-year-old boy while he was riding his bike June 26 and then fled the scene has been identified.

Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said the boy was struck at 5:32 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue.

The child suffered serious injuries, but is recovering. 

Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a dark-colored late model Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on 20th Avenue that was suspected to be the vehicle involved.

McCloud said the case has been submitted to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for further review pending the filing of charges.

Once charges are filed the name of the driver will be released.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News