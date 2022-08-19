Driver of vehicle that fled after striking Rock Island boy identified

Rock Island Police said Friday that the driver of a car that struck a 6-year-old boy while he was riding his bike June 26 and then fled the scene has been identified.

Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said the boy was struck at 5:32 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue.

The child suffered serious injuries, but is recovering.

Residential security cameras in the vicinity recorded a dark-colored late model Chevrolet Malibu traveling west on 20th Avenue that was suspected to be the vehicle involved.

McCloud said the case has been submitted to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for further review pending the filing of charges.

Once charges are filed the name of the driver will be released.