Driver of vehicle that fled police injured after crash

The driver of a vehicle that fled from police suffered critical injuries early Wednesday after the car crashed, said Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline.

Swemline said one of his officers saw a car commit a traffic violation and attempted to stop the car.

The driver instead sped away after seeing the police car’s lights. About three minutes later, the fleeing car crashed at a curve on 400 East at about 1850 North. The two people in the car then fled on foot.

The police squad also went off the roadway into a field. The officer was not injured.

Officers searched the crashed vehicle to ensure no one was in it. A short time later, a girl approached officers and said a man was unconscious in a ravine.

Officers found the man and determined he was the driver of the car and the girl was the passenger.

The driver was taken by Med Force Air Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, where he was in critical condition Wednesday.

The girl was treated at the hospital and released to her father.

The Illinois State Police crash reconstructionist was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

The investigation has been turned over to the Henry County Investigative Task Force.

