CAMBRIDGE — Judge Terry Patton found probable cause during a preliminary hearing on Monday that Jordan A. Hart, 26, committed a felony.
Hart was charged March 4 with Class X felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; Class 1 felony possession of a controlled substance, Class 2 felony unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park, Class 3 felony possession with intent to deliver cannabis and Class 4 felony possession of cannabis.
On Monday, the Class 2 felony was amended to a Class X charge and another Class 1 charge, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a park, was added.
Inspector Shawn Lay with the Black Hawk Area Task Force testified about participating in a search warrant at 516 W. Prospect Street in Kewanee March 2 in which 20.3 grams of cocaine, $24,000 and some cannabis was found. He said Hart, Hart's mother and Anastazia Vogt were present at the time of the search. He said prior to obtaining the search warrant, Officer Eric Peed conducted two purchases of cocaine from Hart using a confidential source, one occurring from the West Prospect Street residence.
Lay said officers found the cocaine in the kitchen cabinet along with approximately 200 grams of cannabis, numerous baggies with the corners missing, cannabis edibles and large amounts of cash in pants pockets, a wallet, a shoebox and a jacket, rubber-banded in thousand-dollar stacks. They found most of the cash and a small amount of cannabis in Hart's mother's bedroom, according to the inspector.
Hart was arrested and taken to the police department where he gave a statement admitting that everything in the house was his and he was going to take the blame for all the cannabis and cocaine, police said.
In a separate preliminary hearing, Lay said Hart made contact with Anastazia S. Vogt after his arrest, telling her to look for something in a small couch and “do what she normally does if it was still there,” and she responded that it was. Lay said he was referring to $100 and four debit cards in the seat cushions of a couch. Vogt advised Officer Peed that she had given the items to a third party, and she was charged with Class 4 felony obstruction of justice. Lay said there had been a plan to come back and do another search.
The judge found probable cause to believe both Hart and Vogt committed a felony and April 11 pre-trial conferences were set. Both remained in custody as of Monday; Hart on $750,000 bond and Vogt on $50,000 bond.