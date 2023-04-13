Three occupants of a Davenport home are charged in a drug investigation.

Detectives executed search warrants at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 1300 block of West 14th Street, Davenport, according to Scott County court records. They recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, a gun, digital scales, packaging materials, a ledger and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, police arrested David M. Martinez Sr., 56; Russell W. Burmeister Sr., 55; and Angela A. Burmeister, 32; court records show. All three live at the 14th Street address.

Authorities charged Martinez with a controlled substance violation and gathering where controlled substances are used, according to court records.

In his room at the 14th Street residence police said they recovered two bags of methamphetamine with a total package weight of 4.9 grams. A digital scale, a methamphetamine bong and packaging materials also were recovered.

Martinez's phone, subject to the search warrant, contained messages pertaining to drug sales, authorities allege in the court records.

After he was Mirandized, Martinez admitted using methamphetamine, court records state.

In a separate case, he has also been charged with a sex offender registration violation, second or subsequent offense, according to court records.

Martinez has a 2001 conviction in Muscatine County for lascivious acts with a child, according to court records. His prior conviction for violating registration requirements was in 2009. He last registered with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in March and did not report that Angela Burmeister was living at the residence.

Martinez’s bond on the drug charges has been set at $10,000, according to court records. For the registration violation, his bond has been set at $5,000.

Russell Burmeister faces charges of gathering where controlled substances are used and controlled substance violation, records state.

In a room at the residence that Burmeister identified as his, investigators recovered methamphetamine in two plastic bags and a piece of plastic packaging with a total package weight of 5.69 grams, police said.

From that room, police also recovered a digital scale, packaging material, drug paraphernalia and the ledger, records show. The ledger was for drug transactions and contained names and amounts owed, authorities allege.

After officers read Russell Burmeister his Miranda rights, he admitted to previous methamphetamine use, police said. To be released from jail, he must post a $5,000 bond.

Authorities charged Angela A. Burmeister with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance-second offense and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-second offense, court records state.

Underlying the charges are allegations that police found a Raven Arms handgun in clothing near where Angela Burmeister sleeps at the residence, court records state. Officers also recovered two packages of methamphetamine in her bag. The packages had a total weight of 2.69 grams.

The search also uncovered 5.45 grams of marijuana, 2.37 grams of marijuana smoking materials and a digital scale that police said belongs to Angela Burmeister.

After she was Mirandized, she admitted to having the gun despite being a felon but that it was left at the address by another person in the past few weeks, according to court records.

Through Crime Stoppers, however, authorities got a tip that stated Angela Burmeister had the same firearm in 2022.

She has a 2008 conviction for aggravated robbery in Rock Island County, court records indicate, and she has been staying at the 14th Street address since October 2022.

Angela Burmeister’s bond is $5,000.

All three remained in custody Wednesday night after making their initial court appearances, records state. They are next scheduled to appear in court on April 21.