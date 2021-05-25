 Skip to main content
Drunk driver hits Illinois State Trooper in Moline
An Illinois State Trooper was hit by an alleged drunken driver Monday night on John Deere Road, Moline, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

The trooper had completed a traffic stop and was parked on the shoulder of the road, east of John Deere Place, the release said. A Jeep Cherokee crossed the white fog line and hit the back drivers side of the squad car just after 8 p.m.

The Jeep, driven by Matthew Scherer, 55, of Moline, rolled several times. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Scherer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, Scott's law (Move over law), operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage, failure to wear a seatbelt, and driver's license not on person.

A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a maximum fine $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for at least six months.

In 2021, there have been 13 Illinois State Police squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and nine Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes. 

