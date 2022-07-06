Dryer suspected in fire Wednesday in East Moline

A fire Wednesday in East Moline began in a drier, though the cause was under investigation.

The fire happened about 2:30 p.m. at 1503 17th St., East Moline Fire Chief Rob DeFrance said at the scene. A male occupant smelled the smoke, and when he investigated, saw heavy smoke coming from the laundry room.

The occupant escaped with his cat and called 911, DeFrance said. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters had the fire under control quickly, the chief said. A damage estimate was not yet available Wednesday afternoon, and whether the house was habitable also still had to be determined.

East Moline firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Silvis and the Rock Island Arsenal. The East Moline Police Department and the Moline Second Alarmers also assisted at the scene.