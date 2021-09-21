 Skip to main content
Dubuque man arrested in Davenport for shots fired incident involving stolen guns
Dubuque man arrested in Davenport for shots fired incident involving stolen guns

Danny Woodcox.jpg

A Dubuque man was arrested in Davenport Tuesday morning after allegedly stealing a gun valued at about $540.

Danny Woodcox, 27, stole the gun from the victim's house, and then fired two rounds from his own revolver into the air, according to an arrest affidavit.

No injuries or property damage were reported, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday Davenport police officers responded to the area, on the 1500 block of Division St., and found Woodcox fleeing on foot. Police found two firearms on his person, one of which was the recently stolen one. The other gun had its serial number scratched off, so police believe it was stolen elsewhere. 

Woodcox is charged with one count each of fourth-degree theft, reckless use of a firearm, interference with a weapon, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He also had several outstanding warrants.

