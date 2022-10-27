Dubuque man dead after rollover crash in Jackson County

A 69-year old Dubuque man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jackson County, the Iowa State Patrol said.

According to the crash report filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Thomas Runge, the crash occurred at U.S. 61 and Fulton Road just north of Fulton. A time of the crash was not given.

According to the report, a 2015 Chevrolet SLV driven by Michael G. Truesdale was northbound on U.S. 61 approaching the intersection of Fulton Road when the truck entered the ditch on the east side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck a culvert which caused it to vault and roll. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side. Truesdale was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Truesdale was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center. He was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.