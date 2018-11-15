A Durant man was arrested Wednesday for pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident in Davenport in August, according to police.
Steven James Lorenz, of the 200 block of Golfview Drive, faces one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He posted $2,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail Wednesday after spending a little more than two hours in custody.
Lorenz will make an initial court appearance Friday morning.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police.
Lorenz was westbound on Interstate 290 near the Northwest Boulevard exit and pointed a two-tone black/silver pistol at the driver of another vehicle as they were driving side by side, according to the affidavit.
He was upset because he was not able to pass the person in the area of Interstate 74 and Middle Road, according to the affidavit.
Lorenz followed the other driver to the area of I-280 and Northwest Boulevard, where the incident occurred.
The driver began recording Lorenz using a cell phone, according to the affidavit, and Lorenz displayed a derogatory, hand written sign stating that the “left lane was for passing” when the driver drove past his vehicle.
This part of the incident was recorded and given to police; the video showed the vehicle registration and Lorenz’s face.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed on Lorenz’s vehicle and home. A handwritten sign stating “Slower traffic keep right dumba**” and an Iowa nonprofessional permit to carry weapons out of Cedar County was confiscated.
Inside the home, police confiscated three pistols, one of which was a two-tone black/silver 9mm Taurus.