CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in a robbery at a Dutrac Community Credit Union facility in Davenport.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"Davenport Police are investigating a bank robbery at the DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3100 W. Kimberly Road that occurred on Friday, November 23, at 5:35 p.m."
Anyone with information about the pictured subject is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.