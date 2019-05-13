CAMBRIDGE — An East Chicago, Ind., man who allegedly fled Colona police will see his felony charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court.
Angel D. Figueroa, 23, was charged April 22 with two counts of aggravated fleeing, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of a controlled substance.
Officer Adam Hull testified he spotted a car doing 43 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone and attempted a traffic stop at 7th Avenue and 6th Street, but the car did an abrupt turn westbound on 7th Avenue. He followed, reaching 55 miles per hour and falling behind so he discontinued the pursuit. He said he saw the driver throw something out of the passenger front side of the vehicle in the 600 block of 7th Street and found three plastic bags that field tested positive for cocaine and a jar of suspected cannabis. The cannabis weighed 170 grams and the cocaine weighed 11.3 grams.
Hull said a man on a Bobcat doing construction in the area told him he saw the subject running through a cornfield on foot in the area and asking for a ride. Figueroa was apprehended near the post office. Police then searched the vehicle and found more marijuana in the driver's seat and a backpack containing several empty jars with marijuana residue and another full jar.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a June 13 pre-trial hearing was set.
Figueroa is free on $10,000 bond posted April 23.