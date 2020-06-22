Early Monday fire damages Moline garage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire early Monday damaged a garage, though no one was injured.

Firefighters were called about 12:24 a.m. for a fire at 1430 11th St., according to the Moline Fire Department. When they arrived, they found the detached garage burning, and live power lines on the ground.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, but it caused about $100,000 in damage to the garage, its contents and surrounding property that was damaged by the fire's heat.

The damage to the power line, meter and other power infrastructure on the property meant the people living at the address had to stay with relatives overnight.

A cause for the fire had not been determined as of late Monday morning, the department said.

