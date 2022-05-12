Early morning fire damages Bettendorf home

An early morning fire Thursday in Bettendorf damaged a residence, though the people there escaped without injury.

Bettendorf firefighters were called about 4:51 a.m. to investigate a report of a basement fire at 2445 Eastberry Court, according to a city news release. When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the residence and heavier smoke inside, including the basement.

Fire in the basement was quickly extinguished and did not spread beyond the room where it started.

The residents and their dogs were already outside when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not available Thursday morning.

The Davenport and Rock Island fire departments assisted with the fire.

