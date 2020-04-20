Early morning fire damages Moline garages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An early morning fire in Moline damaged two garages, though no people were hurt.

The Moline Fire Department was called just after 4 a.m. for a fire at 1122 22nd St., according to a department news release. Firefighters found a garage burning heavily with the fire spreading to a nearby garage.

Damage is estimated around $50,000 for the garages and their contents, which included a motorcycle and minivan, the report states. The home to which the garage belonged and a neighboring home also had melted siding because of the fire.

An investigation carried out Monday did not find a specific cause to the fire, the report states.

The Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the East Moline and Rock Island fire departments assisted either at the scene or by being ready to answer other calls in Moline while the city’s firefighters fought the garage fire.

