Early morning fire in Moline results in multiple injuries

One civilian and four police officers were injured in a Monday morning fire in Moline, the Moline Fire Department said in a press release.

Moline Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3:35 a.m. When the firefighters arrived, Moline police were already on the scene, helping get the victims from the home.

There were four people in the one-story house. Three evacuated by themselves, and one was assisted by police officers. The four injured officers and the one injured civilian were taken to Unity Point Hospital in Rock Island. All are expected to make full recoveries.

After helping the police officers get the victims to safety, the firefighters found the main body of fire in a back bedroom. They were able to get it under control in about 20 minutes. They stayed on the scene for about four more hours completing salvage and overhaul and extinguishing hidden pockets of fire.

The Moline Fire Department was assisted by multiple other agencies who either helped at the scene or added coverage to the rest of the city during the event. These other agencies included fire departments from East Moline, Rock Island and Bettendorf.

The Moline Fire Department and Police Department are investigating the incident.

