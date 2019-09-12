The Moline Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in a downtown commercial building.
Firefighters were called around 3:33 a.m. for a fire in the first floor of the three-story building at 1530 5th Ave., Moline fire Capt. Kevin Neff said.
The captain said he did not believe the building had any active tennants, but there was some construction underway there. A big concern was the fact that there were adjacent, attached buildings to which the fire could spread.
There were no injuries reported, and the damage was estimated around $20,000, he said. It was primarily limited to the first floor's contents, but there was smoke damage on the upper floors. The fire did not spread to the neighboring buildings.
The Moline fire inspector was on scene and the cause was being investigated, Neff said.
The Rock Island, East Moline, Rock Island Arsenal and Bettendorf fire departments assisted either at the scene or covering other Moline calls while the fire was ongoing, the captain said. Genesis and Medic ambulances were also on scene.