Early morning fire leads to evacuation of Bettendorf business
Early morning fire leads to evacuation of Bettendorf business

An early morning fire in a large piece of equipment led to the evacuation of a Bettendorf business, though no one was reported injured.

The Bettendorf Fire Department was called around 3 a.m. for fire at Greystone Manufacturing, 2600 Shoreline Drive, according to a city news release. The fire was prevented from spreading by the firefighters and a fire suppression system in the building.

The people in the building safely evacuated and returned to the building after the fire’s smoke was ventilated from inside, the release states.

A damage estimate was not available. Repairs were scheduled to begin today.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department and Medic EMS all assisted on the call, according to the release.

