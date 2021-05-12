 Skip to main content
Early morning house fire in Davenport displaces seven
Early morning house fire in Davenport displaces seven

Four adults and three children escaped a fire in Davenport early Wednesday morning. 

The Davenport Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a duplex in the 900 block of Gaines Street, according to a news release from the fire department.

One person in the home was taken to Genesis hospital by ambulance for a medical condition unrelated to the fire. 

The front of the building had heavy fire damage, but the fire was extinguished quickly, according to the release.

The Red Cross assisted the seven people displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

