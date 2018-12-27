East Moline 7th Ward Alderman Jose Roberto, “JR,” Rico was arrested by Davenport police late Wednesday, charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rico, 30, of 1320 6th Ave., was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:01 a.m. He was later released after posting bond which was set at $600, cash or surety.
Each of the charges is a simple misdemeanor that carries a possible jail sentence of up to 30 days.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Donnie Pridemore, at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to Rookies Sports Bar at 2818 Brady St. Police had received several calls from multiple locations in the area for an intoxicated subject being disruptive.
One caller advised that Rico was shouting at other bar patrons and putting his arm around several females that did not know him. When asked to leave, he fell through the door and then walked away, according to the affidavits.
A second complainant found him in her apartment complex shouting profanity.
Rico was located in the back parking lot of the bar. According to the affidavit, he had a partially unbuttoned shirt with what appeared to be vomit on the front of it.
As he approached officers he staggered from side to side as he walked.
Rico told officers that he was a city councilman and provided the name “Rico” but would not give any additional information. His speech was slurred and he was difficult to understand and he had the odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the affidavits.
According to the affidavits, “He repeatedly stated that he was a councilman and insisted that he be released immediately.” He also demanded that police contact his “dad and mommy” because they would “take care of this.”
During a search officers located a glass pipe in Rico’s jacket pocket that contained burnt residue and smelled of burnt marijuana.
He refused a breathalyzer test and medical treatment.
According to the affidavits, Rico refused to provide his name until officers informed him that he would face additional charges and be held until he could be identified.