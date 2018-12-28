East Moline Alderman Jose Rico, 7th Ward, made his first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davenport police arrested Rico late Wednesday behind Rookies Sports Bar, 2818 Brady St., after receiving several calls about an unruly drunk man. In addition to being intoxicated, police seized from Rico a glass pipe that had residue that smelled of marijuana.
Rico, 30, of 1320 6th Ave., entered a plea of not guilty before Scott County Magistrate Michael Motto.
Motto found that Rico qualified for a court-appointed attorney as Rico said on his financial application that he makes $3,600 per year as an East Moline alderman and has no other income. Attorney Matthew Gannon was appointed to defend Rico.
A bench trial is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Scott County District Court.
Rico still owes Scott County $2,286.25 in unpaid fines and fees associated with a guilty to plea to second-offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
In that case, at 5:31 a.m. on July 11, 2016, Davenport Police officer Nathan Schroeder found Rico passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 1800 block of East River Drive. The vehicle was in park but the engine running. The Datamaster at the jail registered Rico’s blood alcohol content at .224, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Rico was sentenced in Nov. 2016, to seven days in the Scott County Jail, with the other 233 days suspended. He also was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and was ordered to pay $3,421.25 in fines and court costs.
Rico was supposed to pay $100 on the 8th of each month until the entire balance of the fines and court costs were paid. However, he has paid only $1,135 of that amount with his last payment to the county being $125 on Oct. 13, 2017, according to court records.
On June 20, the Scott County Clerk of Court notified Rico of the outstanding debt and reported the status to the Office of Driver Services. Rico’s driving privileges in Iowa were to be suspended if he failed to pay or make payment arrangements within 60 days of the June 20 notice.
Iowa and Illinois are among the 45 states and District of Columbia that are part of the Driver License Compact and the 44 states that are members of the Non-resident Violator compact, which means Illinois may also suspend Rico’s driving privileges until notified by Iowa that the fines are paid and the Iowa suspension is lifted.
Rico’s first operating while intoxicated conviction came after he was arrested in May of 2014 in Bettendorf. He was sentenced to a term of unsupervised probation and paid fines and court costs of $953.75.
Rico said Thursday he was talking to his doctor to determine whether prescription drugs played a role in his behavior Wednesday.
"I'm still trying to get all the information of what happened," Rico said. "I'm not exactly sure what happened."
He recently was prescribed a new "anti-psychotic drug," he said, adding he suspects his conduct was the result of "adverse effects" of the drug.
"I'm a little bit unclear what happened," Rico said of his arrest. "I think there might have been a very, very bad effect.
"That's just not me. I don't believe I even had alcohol at that bar (Rookie's). That's the thing."