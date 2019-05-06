East Moline Alderman Jose Rico, 7th Ward, was fined $65 after pleading guilty late last month to public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
Court records show prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, also a simple misdemeanor, at an April 25 hearing in Scott County Court.
Rico, 30, waived his right to appear and acknowledged in a court document filed April 24 there was a factual basis for the charge.
According to affidavits filed by Davenport police, at 11:08 p.m. Dec. 26, officers were sent to Rookies Sports Bar, 2818 Brady St., after several calls reported an intoxicated man being disruptive.
One caller said Rico was shouting at bar patrons and putting his arm around women he didn't know. When asked to leave, he fell through the door, according to the affidavits. A second witness said he was shouting profanity in her apartment complex.
Police found Rico in the bar's parking lot, wearing a partially unbuttoned shirt with vomit on it. Officers said he staggered as he walked.
Rico told police he was a city councilman named "Rico," but would not give additional information. Officers noted his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.
Rico repeatedly stated he was a councilman and insisted he be released immediately and demanded police contact his "dad and mommy" because they would "take care of this," according to the affidavit.
Officers found a glass pipe in Rico's jacket pocket that contained burnt residue and smelled of marijuana. He refused a breathalyzer test and medical treatment.
Rico refused to provide his name until officers told him he would face additional charges and be held until he could be identified.