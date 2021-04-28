East Moline arrests four after feud leads to shooting

Four people have been arrested in relation to a shooting in East Moline on April 13, according to a Wednesday news release from the East Moline Police Department.
Officers responded to a shots fired call on the 1300 block of 9th Avenue just before 8 p.m. An investigation revealed the incident was related to a feud between two groups, the release stated.
Arrested were:
- Roderick Walls III, 18, on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, a Class 4 felony. He's held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
- Carson Harvey, 18, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony). He's being held on a $100,000 bond.
- Shawn Castillo, 22, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony, possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony. He's held on a $350,000 bond.
- Emily Ledesma, 20, charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony. She's held on a $50,000 bond.