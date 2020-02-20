East Moline cop makes appearance on sex crime charges

An East Moline police officer suspected of sex crimes against a United Township High School student made a court appearance Thursday in Rock Island County.
Kirk DeGreve, 47, is charged with two counts each of criminal sexual assault and possession of child pornography, according to court records. DeGreve appeared for an arraignment Thursday afternoon before Judge Norma Kauzlarich. He waived the reading of the charges filed against him and entered a plea of not guilty to the accusations.
DeGreve was a school resource officer at United Township High School until August 2019. The alleged assaults occurred between June 16, 2019, and July 15, 2019, and between July 15, 2019, and Aug. 10, 2019, according to court documents. He also allegedly possessed "a photograph" and "similar visual reproduction or depiction" of a child.
DeGreve, now on administrative leave from the East Moline Police Department, was arrested in January by Illinois State Police. The investigation started in August after allegations of inappropriate contact between DeGreve and a United Township High School student were made to then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds and the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office, according to news releases from the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office and East Moline Police.
East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said the allegations came from UT's administration. Reynolds immediately removed DeGreve as school resource officer and contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent criminal investigation.
DeGreve was free on $150,000 bail. His next court date was scheduled for April 6.