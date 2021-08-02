 Skip to main content
East Moline fire responds to smoke in apartment building
East Moline Fire Department

East Moline fire fighters check out Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Avenue, East Moline, after a report of smoke on the fourth floor. Fire officials said someone was using a pressure washer which created smoke in the area.

The East Moline Fire Department responded to a call of a possible fire Monday morning in Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Avenue, East Moline.

Callers reported smoke filling the fourth floor of the building. Lieutenant Todd Caves, fire captain at the scene, said someone used an old pressure washer outside the building and the machine produced smoke with was blown by the wind in through the windows.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, firefighters had cleared all smoke from the building and were scanning floor by floor to check oxygen levels as a precaution. 

