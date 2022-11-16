East Moline firefighter facing child pornography charges

A cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest an East Moline firefighter on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.

Kyle Daniel DuPrey, 35, of LeClaire, is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ethan Roling, at 2:59 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021, DuPrey disseminated a video depicting an underage female engaged in a sexual act.

Then at 10:53 a.m. and at 1:54 p.m. on May 4 of this year, DuPrey disseminated two videos showing underage females engaged in sexual acts.

The videos were sent through Kik Messenger.

DuPrey was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:16 p.m. and released at 1:45 p.m. after posting 10% of a $15,000 bond through a bonding company.