East Moline home damaged in fire early Thursday

An early morning fire damaged an East Moline home, though no one was injured.

Firefighters were called at 3:15 a.m. for a fire at 1603 2nd St., East Moline Fire Chief Rob DeFrance said. There was heavy fire in the attic of the 2½ story home, and the roof partially collapsed before firefighters stopped the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were hurt, DeFrance said.

Portions of the house were being remodeled but at least one person was living there at the time of the fire, he said.

Investigators believe the fire started either in the attic or the second-floor ceiling, but the cause was still under investigation.

DeFrance said the fire was not believed suspicious as of Thursday.

The fire was mostly contained in the attic, but there was also smoke and water damage in the home, DeFrance said.

