 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Moline homicide victim identified
0 Comments
topical alert

East Moline homicide victim identified

  • Updated
  • 0
siren3

The Rock Island County coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.

The man, Christian N. Rex, 25, arrived at Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, Wednesday evening with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department. He died from his injuries. 

Officers were sent to the hospital at 6:19 p.m. to investigate. They determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue, according to the release.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene.

East Moline Police are actively investigating the homicide and will release information when it becomes available.

East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA captures 'waves' 65 miles above the Alaskan sky

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News