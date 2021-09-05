East Moline house fire under investigation

Related to this story
A Davenport woman died this weekend after an UTV crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.
A shots-fired investigation early Sunday led to the arrest of a Davenport man on charges of selling methamphetamine and “crack” cocaine, Daven…
"It's going to be nuts": Rock Island County courts facing 33,000 open cases with looming deadline for trials to resume
That includes 27 open homicides. Prosecutors and public defenders say they need more resources.
A traffic stop by Bettendorf police early Saturday led to the arrest of an East Moline man for allegedly trafficking in ecstasy, cocaine and m…
A child is in critical condition after almost drowning in a bathtub in East Moline Saturday.
A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting at one of the houses located at 3108 Nobis Drive in rural Davenport, police said.
A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for multiple child abuse charges.
A 12-year-old suffered what Davenport police called life-threatening injuries Tuesday after the child struck an SUV while trying to run across…
The Scott County Sheriff's Office has identified the LeClaire woman who was severely injured in a crash Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Megan Marie Wentland.
One person was injured in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport.