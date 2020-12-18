 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Moline investigating a death at a home on Avenue of the Cities
topical alert top story

East Moline investigating a death at a home on Avenue of the Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

East Moline Police and Crime scene investigators are working what appears to be a death investigation inside the home at 880 Avenue of the Cities Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in East Moline. No details were available on scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News