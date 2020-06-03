East Moline investigating suspicious car fire; civil unrest not suspected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The East Moline Police Department was investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that happened late Tuesday and damaged three parked cars at an apartment complex.

Police were called at 10:11 p.m. for a vehicle fire at the Deerfield Woods Apartments, East Moline Police Department Lt. Matt Shattuck said at the scene. No one was hurt, but the fire was considered suspicious.

Police Lt. Jason Kratt said Wednesday morning that the fire was not related to the civil unrest earlier in the weekend, though he declined to provide more detail on the motive. Investigators have a person of interest, but no one was in custody as of Wednesday morning.

One car was targeted in the 1000 block of 50th Avenue and the fire spread to the others, Kratt said.

There were two cars that burned and one that was damaged by the heat of the fire, East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs said at the scene. He said the cause of the fire was under investigation at that time.

The two cars that burned were parked next to each other in a lot, and both were heavily damaged by the fire. As police and firefighters worked, a number of the residents watched from the sidewalks.

The police ask that anyone with information contact the department at 309-752-1205. People can also call the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.